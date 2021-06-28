Collegiate baseball
UTICA — The Watertown Rapids scored three runs in the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Utica Blue Sox escaped with a 7-6 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League win Monday night a Murnane Field.
The Rapids’ Matt Tobin was throw out at home, trying to score the tying run, after a Seth Petry wild pitch was corralled by catcher Angel Difederico and he rifled the ball home for the final out. Watertown (7-13) suffered its fifth straight loss. Utica improved to 11-7.
Christian Layne slapped a two-run triple in the eighth and then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3-3 for the Rapids.
Watertown travels to Little Falls to play the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 6:35 tonight.
n The Rapids fought back from a five-run deficit after 4 1/2 innings to eventually force extra innings, but fell to the DiamondDawgs, 14-10, that took 11 innings Sunday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.