WATERTOWN — Tyree Bradley is already having a memorable summer with the Watertown Rapids.
Bradley has not only brought power to the team’s lineup, but also possesses a warm and outgoing personality.
“It’s good, I really like it out here playing baseball and stuff,” Bradley said.
But Bradley is all business at the plate and on the field as he’s primarily played at third base for Watertown.
“The competition is good here,” Bradley said. “And I really enjoy playing with my teammates, of course. It feels like I’ve known them for like four years already and I’ve been here for a month. So we’re all pretty close.”
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Bradley is hitting .347 in 26 games with the Rapids this season and ranks second on the team in this category behind Ellis Schwartz (.366).
Bradley also stands second in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in home runs with six and was tied for third in RBI (27) heading into Friday night’s game at Utica.
“We’re starting to put everything together now and we’re starting to get wins and stuff,” Bradley said. “Everyone is starting to hit, everyone has found their swing, so everyone is locked in right now.”
“Tyree has been great for us in the middle of the lineup,” Watertown coach Mike Kogut said. “A real run producer, with RBIs and obviously the home runs speak for themselves and the power. But he’s also just got a great approach at the plate and is able to adjust and hit for average as well.”
And Bradley’s first season in the league has also yielded the first grand slam he’s hit at any level. Not only did he accomplish that, he generated his second career grand slam later that game June 17 at Mohawk Valley knocking in eight runs that night.
“It felt great,” Bradley said. “It would have felt better if we came out with the win, but it felt really good, the first two grand slams I ever hit.”
Hitting that night in cozy Veterans Memorial Park in Little Falls, a former New York-Penn League field, as is the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown, certainly helped as well.
“It’s a hitter’s park, I feel like it’s definitely a hitter’s park,” Bradley said. “My first one, I felt like it was going to be a normal popup, but it hit off the bleachers in dead center and I was like ‘oh my God.’ And with the next one, the next one I actually got a hold of that one really good, so I knew that one was gone.”
But Bradley also enjoys playing at the Fairgrounds, which used to be the home park of the professional Watertown Pirates and then Indians back in the 1980s and 1990s.
“I love this field, this is probably one of my favorite fields that I’ve ever played on,” Bradley said. “It’s a hitter’s ballpark and I’m a hitter, so I love it.”
He’s also having fun hitting this summer with a wooden bat coming off his college season at Bloomfield College in his native New Jersey as all of college baseball uses aluminum bats.
“With metal, I can mishit a ball and it will still go out,” Bradley said. “With wood you have to barrel it up for it to actually go somewhere and I like that a lot. The only thing I don’t like is they break and I’ve broke three so far.”
Bradley is playing at third base for the Rapids and has primarily played first base at Bloomfield.
“I like that I have to stay focused every pitch because the ball can be hit at me very hard at any point, so I have to stay locked in with every pitch,” Bradley said of playing at third. “Every thing is moving at a faster pace.”
This past spring at Bloomfield, Bradley batted .284 with four home runs and drove in 20 runs, but missed most of the season because of an injury.
“I didn’t really get to play during my college season because I got hurt,” Bradley said. “So coming out here and being able to show people what I can do is really good.”
Bradley said he hit nine home runs during his freshman season with the Bears when he was selected as the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference rookie of the year, and connected on seven more as a sophomore.
“We didn’t achieve what we wanted to, but we’ve got a new coach and everything, so it’s more like a rebuilding stage for us,” Bradley said of this past season.
Bradley is also the third player from Bloomfield with Watertown this summer, including catcher Elvis Lopez and pitcher Chris Walker. He says that Bears head coach Jack Winters was instrumental in helping all three land in Watertown to play this year.
“Elvis is my best friend,” Bradley said. “For the most part he’s doing OK, he’s struggling a little bit right now, but I know he’s going to snap out of that and start killing it like I know he will.”
Bradley continued: “That’s like the main point of us coming up to this league is our coach said there would be scouts and stuff here. So I took a chance and hopefully someone sees me and wants to pick me up.”
Bradley previously played summer ball with the North Jersey Eagles of the Metropolitan College League, the same league Lopez played two seasons in. “That was a little more laid back,” Bradley said of his previous summer collegiate team. “Here when we come here, we have batting practice and stuff. And here you’re going to see teams’ best guys and everything, there are more teams here and you see a lot of good competition.”
Bradley is a New York Yankees fan, but his favorite player is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of division rival, the Toronto Blue Jays.
“Mainly I like his swing because we have similar swings I would say,” Bradley said. “I like to watch him hit so I can like take parts of his swing and put them into mine. Also, we both play first base, so I see what he does and try to mimic myself after him because he is a pro ball player at the end of the day.”
Utilizing an aggressive style at the plate this summer has paid dividends for Bradley, making it a fun experience.
“We’re aggressive, but we also know how to hit when we’ve got two strikes,” Bradley said. “We’ve got to cut down our swings and just put the ball in play and just let the ball do its thing.”
But winning is fun as well and after the Rapids struggled at the start of the season, they’ve come around as heading into Friday night, they had gone 6-4 over their previous 10 games, including winning four of their past six games — and two of their previous three.
“I feel like we’re all having fun right now,” Bradley said. “I feel like we’re having a lot of fun. It makes it better that we’re winning right now, but we’re still having fun.”
“He’s a great kid, he’s always interacting with fans in his off time,” Kogut said. “He’s just kind of what we’re looking for in the Rapids’ organization, is good high-quality character kids, as well as guys that are going to produce on the field for us, and we couldn’t ask for anything more from him.”
Watertown entered Friday night sitting 16 games out of first place in the East Division, but also 5 1/2 games out of playoff position as the top four teams in the division will reach the postseason.
“It’s nice, especially with the fans and everything here,” Bradley said. “Because at school we don’t really have that many fans, we probably have 20 people max come to our games. But here you get like a 1,000 people one day and like 800 the next day and it’s like ‘OK, this is nice.’”
Bradley is clearly enjoying his time with the Rapids this summer, but what does he do on an off day when the team isn’t playing?
He heads to the Fairgrounds to get some batting practice, naturally, or heads to the Double Play Sports facility in Lowville, which is owned by Rapids assistant coach and former longtime Lowville baseball coach Dan Myers.
Bradley, who still has one college season left at Bloomfield, aspires to play pro ball at some point, but his long-term goal is to follow in Myers’ footsteps in a sense.
“If baseball doesn’t work out for me, I really want to open my own baseball facility like coach Myers has,” Bradley added. “I learned that he has really nice bats, probably my favorite wood bat that I ever used.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.