The Watertown Rapids revealed their new jerseys for the 2023 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season Tuesday.
The jerseys are royal blue in color with Watertown in white script lettering across the chest. The jersey numbers are also white and the Rapids’ “W” logo patch is positioned in the right arm. The collar is outlined in white and a white strip is featured at the end of each sleeve.
The back of the jerseys features the “Taste of New York” sponsorship above the numbers across the shoulders. Taste of New York will offer food products at the Rapids’ concession stand this season.
The new jerseys coincide with the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds displaying a new scoreboard for the 2023 season. The Rapids open the season on the road on June 1 at the Boonville Lumberjacks. Watertown’s home opener is scheduled for June 2 against the Utica Blue Sox.
