The Watertown Rapids’ 2023 jerseys, as revealed by the Rapids on Tuesday. Watertown Rapids image

The Watertown Rapids revealed their new jerseys for the 2023 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season Tuesday.

The jerseys are royal blue in color with Watertown in white script lettering across the chest. The jersey numbers are also white and the Rapids’ “W” logo patch is positioned in the right arm. The collar is outlined in white and a white strip is featured at the end of each sleeve.

