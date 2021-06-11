COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
UTICA — The Utica Blue Sox rolled to a 16-12 victory over the Watertown Rapids on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field.
The Rapids (1-4) have now lost four consecutive games after opening the season with a 13-1 win over the Auburn Doubledays on June 3.
Watertown, which is 1-1 in home games, is now 0-3 on the road.
The Rapids will host the Auburn Doubledays at 6:30 tonight and will host Utica at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tonight is also the team’s Agriculture Night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Next week, Watertown plays at Mohawk Valley at 6:35 p.m. Monday before returning to host Utica on Tuesday, Mohawk Valley on Wednesday and Geneva on Friday, all 6:30 p.m. starts at the Fairgrounds.
