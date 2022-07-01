WATERTOWN — Before joining the Watertown Rapids in early June, Elvis Lopez had just completed his junior season at Bloomfield College in New Jersey.
Yet Lopez, a versatile catcher, is a comparative veteran in the summer collegiate baseball ranks as the Rapids represent his fourth different team at this level.
Lopez competed in the Metropolitan Collegiate Baseball League in his home state of New Jersey for two campaigns before playing down in Florida with the Winter Garden Squeeze of the Florida Collegiate Summer League, with its team located near Orlando.
“It was good, the competition was pretty good, that was the best I’ve seen debatably until this point this summer,” Lopez said. “So the competition up here is definitely up to par. The team, the experience, the fans, it’s definitely the best experience I’ve had. I’m having the time of my life.”
And the Rapids are pleased to have a catcher of Lopez’s experience with them this summer.
With a roster that includes a host of players just out of high school, Lopez’s presence behind the plate has been invaluable to the team this season.
“I am 22, so I’ve definitely caught a lot of guys, especially older ones,” Lopez said. “But I love working with new guys, especially young ones and help them out, hopefully help them get better as they come through here.”
The Rapids coaching staff welcomes the added teaching help Lopez provides.
“For sure, especially at the catcher position to have a guy with that kind of experience,” Watertown coach Mike Kogut said. “Especially with a young pitching staff, he’s been a great leader for us.”
The Watertown team also has a group of young pitchers new to this level, which makes Lopez’s experience that much more vital.
“I personally love it because they’re always up for the challenge,” Lopez said. “They might be a little jittery, they might be a little nervous, but I love catching guys like Jonah (Shearer). He has some of the best stuff that I’ve seen out of a high schooler. I love to be able to control him and help him out a little bit.”
Shearer, the Times’ All-North MVP for the Frontier League, recently graduated from Beaver River.
“He’s got four very good pitches that he can use whenever you want,” Lopez said of. “It’s just trying to use them strategically in order for him to get the best start possible.”
Other local pitchers on the Rapids include Derrike Goutremout and Mike Flyzik of Lyme, PJ Fadel of Watertown and Aaron Luther of Carthage.
“I’ve caught PJ, Derrike is another one, I love catching Derrike,” Lopez said. “He’s one where as soon as he comes out of the pen, he’s ready to throw, whether it’s one inning, two three or four innings. The good thing is that they might be facing kids that are two, three or four years older than them, but they’re not scared to throw at them at all.
“I love that they are able to challenge them in the zone. So it’s great to see that young competition isn’t afraid of the bigger guys.”
Also with the Rapids this season is LaFargeville’s Wyatt Parliament, who is coming off his freshman season with Rutgers of the Big 10.
“He played at Rutgers and he graduated early (from high school), but he’s still 18 years old and he’s still gunning right at guys, being very competitive in the zone and not afraid of anybody,” Lopez said. “So even guys from the highest level all the way to Division III, they’re all the same, they all have the same killer mindset and I love it.”
Shearer is coming off a three-year varsity career in baseball in which he went a 22-0, including a 17-0 record in two seasons at Beaver River.
“It’s been amazing being able to throw to him,” Shearer said of Lopez. “He’s told me stuff (about what) my pitches do that I’ve had no idea that they do. So just like his feedback on my pitches is really, really helping me.”
Added Lopez about his duties at catcher: “My first priority is making sure the pitcher is in line, making sure they’re throwing strikes, making sure they’re not getting hurt or anything. Reading body language, being aggressive in the zone and I’m always ready to throw somebody out. I’m always very efficient and ready for any situation.”
Lopez is coming off what he calls a solid spring with Bloomfield College as he caught 38 games for the team, starting behind the plate in all but three games. He batted .297, slugged four home runs and drove in 21 runs for the Bears.
He then got his Rapids career off to an auspicious start as he homered in the team’s home and season-opener in a 7-1 win against the Boonville Baseball Club.
“I personally love it because I get opportunities to show my defense off and it’s a game a day,” Lopez said. “Which is perfect for me because at home I usually play two games a day in conference play and I would catch both, so it’s definitely more relaxing here.”
So far for the Rapids, Lopez is batting .237 through 22 games played and has totaled 18 hits, including three doubles and a home run, and has driven in 15 runs.
“In the beginning of the season I felt really good, my swing felt great,” Lopez said. “Baseball is a crazy game, so you can feel great one day or for a month and then it changes. Like right now, my swing feels all right, I don’t have the same confidence I had in the beginning, but that’s just the game of baseball. You make adjustments, you’ve got to get back in there, you’ve got to fight.”
After Watertown (6-17) got off to a slow start this season, which included a 13-game losing skid early on, there are signs the team is coming around as heading into Friday it had won two of its past three and three of its last five.
“It’s only been a little tough because of pitching in terms of we don’t have as much depth and as many guys as we’d like,” Lopez said. “But in terms of losing games by one run, that just shows how competitive and how good we are. It’s just there’s always that one inning or that one play or that one error, because stuff like that is what leads to a run..”
Lopez continued about the Rapids’ need to find a better stride at the plate: “We’ve just got to learn how to be hot out of the box because we fight at the very end instead of fighting in the beginning and then attacking and attacking. So once we put together our hitting and our pitching backs it up, we’ll be in good shape.”
Although Lopez hails from Randolph, N.J., his favorite team growing up was the Boston Red Sox and still is.
“The Red Sox are definitely my favorite team, which I always get crap for because I’m a New Jersey person and most people like the Yankees or the Mets,” Lopez said. “But I grew up watching David Ortiz and I loved him, being Dominican, he was definitely one of the biggest role models of my life.”
Lopez’s parents, Elvis Sr. and Carmen Lopez, immigrated from the Dominican Republic when they were teens and he has a strong bond to his heritage.
“Both my parents were born in the Dominican (Republic) and they both came to the United States at a younger age,” Lopez said. “I believe my dad was 17 and my mom was 13, so they’ve been in the states for a while, but I’m still in contact with a lot of family over there, I’ve played baseball over there in the summer. So I’m very much in touch with my culture.”
Baseball is king in many Caribbean countries, but it is followed and played with a passion in the Dominican Republic.
“It’s huge,” Lopez said. “The talent over there and where they play, it’s unreal. They get up 6 o’clock in the morning, they play before for four hours, then they go to school, it’s an unbelievable experience and you really have to go through it to see why they’re the best players in the world.”
He continued: “And for Dominicans, especially being younger and growing up, all of the families and kids over there, they’re poor, so baseball is like their way out. So they really put their all into it and that’s why they make it, because they’re just dying to succeed.”
Lopez himself has aspirations to play professionally at some point and playing summer ball keeps him in shape on and top of his game for the fall baseball season in college.
“Yes 100 percent, I do plan on making it professionally,” Lopez said. “I think I will, it’s just a matter of which route I’m willing to take, whether it’s independent (ball) or I get signed by somebody or getting drafted, you never know. But making it is the goal and one day I strongly believe I’ll get there.”
