AUBURN — The slow start for the Watertown Rapids in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League continued Tuesday night.
The Rapids added to their early-season struggles with a 9-3 loss in a road game against the Auburn Doubledays before a crowd of 791 at Falcon Park.
Watertown has lost six consecutive games after starting out its campaign with a 2-1 record.
Five pitchers combined to hold the Rapids to six hits, paced by starter Jake Danyluk, who allowed one run and one hit over five innings to record the win, while striking out two and walking five.
Watertown starter Sean Crowley took the loss as he yielded five runs, with three of them earned, on four hits, as he walked four and struck out none in two innings of work.
Michael Cervantes, Dylan Mackenzie and Juan Carlos De La Cruz each collected two hits for Auburn (6-5), which scored four runs in the first inning and one more in the second.
After the Rapids drew within 5-1 in the top of the fourth, the Doubledays scored three more runs in the sixth to break the game open.
Clay Grady doubled and singled to pace Watertown and Brett Myers tripled in a run in the seventh inning.
Rob Conley scored the Rapids’ run in the fourth inning when Tyree Bradley reached on an error. Elvis Lopez singled in Eli Schwartz in the eighth to account for the team’s other run.
Watertown, which is 0-4 on the road this season, fell at home by the Utica Blue Sox, 7-6, on Monday night.
After an off day, the Rapids host Boonville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds before playing at the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Watertown will then host the Saugerties Stallions at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and the Amsterdam Mohawks at 5 p.m. Sunday, with a fireworks display to follow Saturday’s game.
