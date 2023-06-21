WATERTOWN — Now in his third summer with the Watertown Rapids, Ryan Peters can truly be considered a veteran player.
Peters, who is coming off his junior season at SUNY Brockport, always looks forward to playing summer baseball.
Now the right-handed pitcher, who grew up watching games and then playing with Watertown High School at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, has emerged as a leader for the Rapids, and has generated his best start to a season at this level.
“I love playing for the Rapids in my hometown,” Peters said before Watertown’s game with Boonville on Wednesday. “It’s a blessing to get to play here, we have a great field, a great staff. I get treated really well here, so I love playing here, it’s a great time.”
So far in three appearances with Watertown, Peters has forged a 3-0 record and has already recorded a career-high for wins in a season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, as well as posting a save.
“Ryan’s awesome, he’s definitely a veteran and a local kid,” Watertown coach Mike Kogut said before Wednesday’s game. “He grew up watching games on this field and playing games on this field, and he’s turned himself into a good pitcher.”
Peters started his campaign with a flourish as he pitched two scoreless innings of relief to finish off the Rapids’ 5-3 victory over Utica in their home opener on June 2 at the Fairgrounds.
Then in his first start of the season, Peters tossed six innings of one-run ball to record the win in an 11-5 victory at Boonville on June 8.
Heading into this week, Peters pitched 3 2/3 innings to complete Watertown’s 8-6 win at Utica last Friday night.
“I got three wins and a couple of those I got pretty lucky on,” Peters said. “Just the situation I was put in, I know one of those wins we were down a couple runs and Gaetan (Grandelli) hit a three-run home run to put us up, so he helped me out there getting that win. So I’m just going to keep doing my thing and see where that takes us as a team.”
Heading into Wednesday night’s home game against Boonville, Peters was among the league’s leaders in earned-run average at 0.77 as he’s yielded only one earned run in 11 2/3 innings of work, striking out 10 while walking four.
“I think to start the summer out, I was on a little bit of a pitch count, so I’ve been relieving a little bit, then I had that one start,” Peters said. “I’ve been having to come out of the pen, but I think I’ll be transitioning more to a starter position here soon. But I like both, coming in as a starter you have to go a little bit longer, but coming into close you’re able to throw a little harder.”
Said Kougut: “We kind of talked a little bit, he’s really improved not only his strength, but his flexibility and I think that’s helped him mechanically on the mound. And I think it’s really helped him with hitting his spots and being successful with all of that.”
Last summer with the Rapids, Peters went 2-2 and recorded three saves in 10 appearances with the team, with the two wins coming in his final three starts last year, after faring 2-4 with the team in the 2021 season.
“In his time here, he’s been a starter, a reliever, he’s kind of worked his way around,” Kogut said. “Last year we kind of put him in big-leverage innings, so coming into this year that was kind of the plan and eventually he’ll transition into a starter. But with the rain and with some of the things that have come out, he’s actually been a late-innings leverage guy for us and he’s done a great job. He’s been in some of the tightest spots and he’s pitched well.”
This year, Peters hopes to build up to making more starts for the team, but will take on any role he is asked.
“I like both, I don’t really have a preference,” Peters said. “I do like closing, but I also do like starting and being able to go a little bit longer and put up zeroes.”
Peters, who played for Herkimer Community College before transferring to SUNY Brockport, made only one appearance for the Golden Eagles this past spring.
“I was dealing with arm pain, nothing major, just arm soreness,” Peters said. “And we had a lot of pitchers, a lot of fifth- and sixth-year guys that were playing. But I was able to improve.”
Throughout, Peters used the experience to motivate himself even more as a player and as a pitcher.
“The spring, it was a little bit frustrating at times, like having my doubts sometimes, but also having to persevere through it and just remember who I am, and what I can do and what I can accomplish,” Peters said. “And I just carry it with me every day and trying to get better. Every time I go out there on the mound, I have something to prove about myself.”
He’s developed a steady workout regimen for himself and feels his ability and confidence on the mound is building.
“What I do best I believe is how I prepare before games,” Peters said. “My preparation before games is very good and I’ve always had that, whether it be proper rest or nutrition and water. And before I go out on the mound, I’m in just such a good mental state to compete that everything is usually working or if a certain pitch isn’t working, I can find a way.
“If my offspeed hasn’t been that great, I’m able to locate my fastball and play around my offspeed and strike guys out with an elevated fastball and just try and work through it.”
Peters says he’s made improvement in his overall game on the mound, especially in his velocity, of late.
“I think the biggest jump I’ve have is actually this past year, my velocity went up a lot and I just credit that to my mobility,” Peters said. “Like I was training and increasing my range of motion with my hips and my spine. So that helped me a lot to throw harder and I’ve always naturally had like pretty decent stuff, I just needed velocity, so that’s been the biggest thing for me.”
He also continues to work on the pitches that have made him successful at this level.
“Another thing is my two-seamer, I never threw a two-seamer in high school,” Peters said. “And I developed it my first year here in the summer and I naturally throw it really well and in my opinion I have an above-average break with my two-seam. Everybody says it moves a ton and luckily I have a natural grip for it, so in a wood-bat league, it’s extremely effective, because the sweet spot is a lot smaller on a wooden bat.
“So that’s my go-to pitch if I’m down in the count or a full count, and I get a lot of ground balls with that, so it’s helping me succeed as well.”
Peters is also encouraged by the potential of the Rapids pitching staff, which includes local standouts, including Jonah Shearer, Derrike Goutremout and Mike Flyzik.
“They’re all very solid, they’re all very smart and athletic,” Peters said. “They go out there and compete and all of us aren’t Division I, but we’re all competitors and I respect each and every one of them and I’ve seem them all compete and do very well.”
In fact, Goutremout is a cousin of Peters, and the two live right down the street from one another in Chaumont.
“We’re pretty close, we didn’t really get to play a lot with each other or against each other when we were younger,” Peters said. “But it’s nice to be able to play with him now and we’re able to support one another.”
As he will be a senior next year for SUNY Brockport, this will likely be Peters’ last season of baseball with the Rapids, so he wants to continue to soak in the experience.
“I love it, I know this is something I’m going to look back at and think about and be glad that I got to experience this,” Peters said. “As many summers as I can play here, I’m going to play here, I enjoy it a lot.”
This could perhaps lead to even further opportunities beyond the college level.
“I think so, it’s just a matter of how far I can go, see what I can do in this league and see what I can do back in Brockport and go from there,” Peters said.
RAPIDS 7, LUMBERJACKS 5
Goutremout tossed two shutout innings in relief to record the win and Peters pitched scoreless ball over the final three innings to record the save as Watertown defeated Boonville on Wednesday night at the Fairgrounds.
The Rapids (6-9) rebounded from a 5-0 deficit by scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead for good.
Pranav Sundar sparked the rally by connecting on a solo home run and Nick Mazzotta also singled in a run in the frame.
Watertown added a run in the eighth inning as Mazzotta doubled and pinch runner Corey Roberts scored on a wild pitch.
Goutremout allowed only one hit, striking out three and walking only one in relief of starter Sean Decker-Jacoby to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Peters was nearly perfect in his three innings as he struck out four, while hitting a batter in the ninth inning, to post the save, lowering his season ERA to 0.61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.