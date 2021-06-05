Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Matthew Haines allowed just one run over six innings and the Watertown Rapids pounded out 12 hits in a 16-2 exhibition victory Saturday over the Syracuse Salt Cats in a collegiate baseball game at the Duffy Fairgrounds.
Haines allowed five hits and struck out four. Jon Sylvester pitched two innings of relief and allowed one run. Chase Doris pitched a scoreless ninth.
Hazel Martinez knocked in five runs for Watertown, finishing with three singles. Dylan Perry and Dixon Black hit back-to-back home runs. Perry added an RBI double. Brendan Williams also doubled in a run and Tony Santa Maria hit a two-run single.
The Rapids resume their schedule with a 5 p.m. game Sunday against the Auburn Doubledays in Auburn.
