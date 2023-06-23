WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids opened Friday night’s game against the Boonville Lumberjacks by generating perhaps their best first inning of their season.
Yet, after retiring the side in order to begin the game and scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning, the Rapids watched their fortunes go awry.
Boonville responded by scoring five runs of their own the next inning, taking advantage of a trio of errors, and never looked back in recording an 11-5 victory over Watertown in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before an announced crowd of 250 at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids (6-11), who had won back-to-back games earlier in the week, including a 7-5 home win against the Lumberjacks on Wednesday, threw the ball around, committing seven errors Friday.
“To get up 5-0 with a great start and then fall apart, you just can’t do that if you’re going to be a good baseball team,” Watertown coach Mike Kogut said.
But credit Boonville (6-11), which totaled three errors of its own, for rallying to record a road win against its East Division foe.
“It felt great, it felt really good,” Boonville coach Brian Fajardo said. “I spoke to the guys and I told them, ‘we’ve got to be more aggressive, we’ve got to play right, play defense right and we’ve just got to keep attacking.’ We couldn’t give them any breaks.”
Third baseman Alex Angulo went 3-for-4, including delivering a key two-run single in the second inning, and drove in four runs as well as scoring twice for the Lumberjacks.
“It was definitely the best thing we could do,” Angulo said. “I feel like we needed this win because it’s helping us stay on the right path with two wins in a row. Now we have to keep it up.”
After starter Cory Arthur retired Boonville 1-2-3 in the first, Watertown sent nine men to the plate in the bottom of the inning, with six reaching base as it pushed across the five runs, sparked by an RBI double from Owen Parliament and a two-run, two-out single by Pranav Sundar.
But the Rapids responded by allowing a five-spot in the second inning as the first five batters reached base and all five scored. After Angulo’s two-run singled, two more runs came home on a pair of errors and Marcus Smith capped the rally with an RBI fly out to left field.
“I think it just took the wind out of our sails,” Kogut said. “We didn’t come to compete from that point forward, we didn’t compete at all.”
While Watertown would not score again, Boonville took the lead for good in the third at 6-5 as Mike Gorham drew a walk and after an infield error with two outs kept the inning alive, he scored on a wild pitch.
“I feel like we just all got together as a team and just knew what to do,” Angulo said. “We came back and kept fighting and never gave up.”
The Lumberjacks scored single runs in the fifth and seventh innings before putting the game out of reach with three runs in the eighth, on another two-run single from Angulo and an RBI single from Jacob Reeves.
“I feel like everything’s going good, I’m seeing the ball really well,” said Angulo, a native of the Bronx who attends Gettysburg College. “I had a rough start in the beginning, but I’m getting it back together, the team is getting it together, so I think we’re looking good.”
Boonville starter Griff Minor settled down after the rough start — although he allowed only one earned run — pitching shutout ball the rest of the way, striking out four and walking none in six innings.
Bryce Collis then shut down Watertown the rest of game, yielding one hit and walking three in three innings to finish off the win.
“That’s a good team over there, they’ve got good hitters,” Kogut said. “That first kid did a nice job and the other kid pitching with a lead for the most part challenged our guys and made us hit the ball, and we weren’t able to put any runs on the board. So we tip our caps to them, for sure.”
Meanwhile, Arthur allowed six runs — with only three of them earned — on three hits in three innings to take the loss, while walking one and striking out one.
“We’ve got to play baseball,” Kogut said. “I mean what we did from the second inning on was not quality, high-level baseball which is what this thing is all about. So we’ve just got to improve immediately if we’re going to have ourselves any success going forward.”
Boonville, which rolled to a 12-4 road win at Watertown last Sunday, now leads the season series 3-2.
“The first inning was little bit tough, but we responded well after that,” Fajardo said. “We really fought back, which is great to see.”
After an off day today, Watertown will host Mohawk Valley at 5 p.m. Sunday and will host Utica at 6:30 p.m. Monday, with both games at the Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.