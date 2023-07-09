BOONVILLE — The Watertown Rapids jumped out to another early lead Sunday evening, but it wouldn’t last and Boonville wound up with a 12-2 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League victory that was shortened to seven innings at Robert Smith Sports Complex.
Boonville scored a run in every inning except the first to extend Watertown’s losing streak to nine straight games and drop the Rapids into last place in the East Division. Sunday’s game was the first of a five-game road trip that will last until July 17 for the Rapids.
Boonville second baseman and ninth-place hitter Marcus Smith homered, doubled and drove in six runs. Third baseman Alex Angulo hit a pair of solo home runs. Matthew Layton and Darnell Guerrero each added two hits.
Lumberjacks starting pitcher Albert Bobadilla threw a complete game, allowing seven hits and striking out eight for the victory.
David McCann went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Watertown (8-21).
Rapids starter Derrike Goutremout took the loss in allowing five runs and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. Watertown continued to struggle defensively, making four errors. The Rapids have committed nine errors in their last two games.
Watertown opened up a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Nick Locurto hit a leadoff single, stole second base and reached third on a passed ball. McCann then doubled Locurto home.
Watertown increased its lead to 2-0 in the second as leadoff hitter Terence Moynihan doubled and scored on a grounder by Colin Hageman and an error by the first baseman.
Angulo homered in the bottom of the second inning to cut the Rapids’ lead in half. The Lumberjacks moved ahead in the third inning on Smith’s solo home run and an RBI double by Guerrero.
Boonville (8-20) broke out with three runs in the fourth as Angulo hit his second home run, and Boonville followed with runs on a fielder’s choice and an error. In the fifth, Smith’s two-run double put Boonville ahead 8-2. The Lumberjacks finished the scoring with a four-run burst in the sixth helped by a pair of Rapids errors.
Watertown is scheduled off today and then plays at Oneonta on Tuesday in a doubleheader.
