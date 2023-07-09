42myr cond-4 myr myr myr

BOONVILLE — The Watertown Rapids jumped out to another early lead Sunday evening, but it wouldn’t last and Boonville wound up with a 12-2 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League victory that was shortened to seven innings at Robert Smith Sports Complex.

Boonville scored a run in every inning except the first to extend Watertown’s losing streak to nine straight games and drop the Rapids into last place in the East Division. Sunday’s game was the first of a five-game road trip that will last until July 17 for the Rapids.

