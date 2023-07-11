ONEONTA — Jax Miller supplied three hits and scored a pair of runs late as the Watertown Rapids rallied for three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat the Oneonta Outlaws 6-5 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader and snap a nine-game losing streak.
Oneonta rallied in the second game, rolling to a 12-1 victory.
The Rapids (9-21) trailed by a run in the first game after Oneonta scored in the bottom of the fifth. But Miller led off the sixth against Oneonta reliever Ryan Packard with a base hit. Nick Mazzotta followed with a walk and Bryce Phelps singled as Miller scored the tying run on the throw. Quinten Perilli then singled to score Mazzotta and put Watertown ahead 5-4.
The Rapids scored again in the top of the seventh when Miller singled with two outs in the inning. Miller than stole second and third. Mazzotta walked and then stole second base with Miller scoring on the throw to second to give Watertown a 6-4 lead.
The run proved key as Oneonta scored in the bottom of the inning on a double by Brody Raleigh, a single by Dakota Britt and an RBI groundout by Logan Haskell.
Watertown’s Ryan Peters pitched the victory in a complete-game performance. He allowed nine hits, struck out four and walked two against Oneonta.
Miller also doubled. Gaetan Grandelli supplied a pair of hits for Watertown.
Jack Hopko tripled, doubled and drove in three runs for the Outlaws. Christopher Baillargeon added a double and a single.
In the second game, Ethan Duda went 2-for-4, drove in three runs and stole two bases for Oneonta.
Caden Marsters knocked in two runs in the Outlaws’ three-run first inning. Haskell hit a two-run double in Oneonta’s three-run fourth. Duda and Britt each hit run-scoring doubles in a four-run sixth.
Grandelli’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning scored Miller with Watertown’s only run in the sixth inning.
Logan Waldschmidt threw four innings of shutout ball to get the win for Oneonta.
