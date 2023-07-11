42myr cond-4 myr myr myr

ONEONTA — Jax Miller supplied three hits and scored a pair of runs late as the Watertown Rapids rallied for three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat the Oneonta Outlaws 6-5 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader and snap a nine-game losing streak.

Oneonta rallied in the second game, rolling to a 12-1 victory.

