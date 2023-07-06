BOONVILLE — The Watertown Rapids held the lead Thursday night for just over six innings. It turns out that wasn’t long enough.
The Boonville Lumberjacks, shut out by Rapids pitching for eight innings, scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Watertown 3-2 at the Robert Smith Sports Complex.
The Rapids (8-17) entered the ninth with a 1-0 lead, and Nick Mazzotta gave Watertown a 2-0 edge with a one-out solo home run. But Boonville took advantage of walks, an error and a passed ball to pull out the victory. The Rapids have lost five in a row and are just a half-game out of last place in the East Division.
The Lumberjacks, which snapped a six-game losing streak, led off the ninth with Ben Bohlman receiving a walk from relief pitcher Tec Nash. Bohlman then stole second base and advanced to third on a ground out. The next batter, Alex Angulo, reached first base on an error at second base, allowing Bohlman to score Boonville’s first run. Angulo then stole second. Dom Jackson gained the second walk of the inning and Jackson and Angulo then executed a double steal to put runners on second and third.
Mazzotta then came in to replace Nash on the mound. With Marcus Smith at the plate, Boonville (7-17) scored the tying and winning runs on a passed ball to end the game.
Rapids starter Austin McClure threw six innings of shutout ball. He allowed five hits, struck out three and walked one.
The Rapids scored in the third inning when Brett Myers scored on Nick Locurto’s sacrifice fly. Terence Moynihan and Gaetan Grandelli each contributed two hits for Watertown.
Boonville’s Anthony Vargas matched McClure with six innings, allowing three hits and striking out nine.
