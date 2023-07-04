Rapids offense quiet

UTICA — The Watertown Rapids staged a pair of late-game rallies only to give back the runs to the Utica Blue Sox in an 11-10 extra-inning defeat Tuesday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball matchup.

The Rapids (8-16) scored three times in the top of the ninth inning to take a 9-7 lead on the Blue Sox, but then surrendered two runs in the bottom of the inning to go into extra innings. Watertown then scored a run in the top of the 10th but gave up two runs on Will Shannon’s game-winning home run in the bottom of the inning.

