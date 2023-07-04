UTICA — The Watertown Rapids staged a pair of late-game rallies only to give back the runs to the Utica Blue Sox in an 11-10 extra-inning defeat Tuesday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball matchup.
The Rapids (8-16) scored three times in the top of the ninth inning to take a 9-7 lead on the Blue Sox, but then surrendered two runs in the bottom of the inning to go into extra innings. Watertown then scored a run in the top of the 10th but gave up two runs on Will Shannon’s game-winning home run in the bottom of the inning.
It was the third time in the game that Utica had answered a Watertown rally. The Rapids scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead but the Blue Sox (10-10) answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning for a 7-5 advantage.
Shannon drove in four runs for Utica.
Gaetan Grandelli was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Rapids. Nick Mazzotta drove in two runs on two hits. Nick Locurto added two hits and an RBI. Colin Hageman’s single drove in the run that put Watertown ahead 10-9 in the 10th inning.
The Rapids are off Wednesday before playing at Boonville on Thursday.
Mohawk Valley starter Colin Dowlen blanked Watertown over six innings and three relievers completed the victory Monday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Dowlen allowed four hits and no walks and struck out three for the DiamondDawgs (16-9). Marco Siracusa, Dom Persichilli and Sam Miller each pitched an inning of relief with each giving up a single hit.
Mohawk Valley scored three runs in the first inning on three singles, two walks and a sacrifice fly. The DiamondDawgs added two more runs off Rapids starter Jared Duquette in the fourth on a walk, a single, an error on a sacrifice, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly.
Sebastian Miller, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, hit a solo home run for Mohawk Valley in the fifth. The DiamondDawgs scores again in the sixth on doubles by Brian Heckelman and Justin Hackett.
Ninth-place hitter Jaden Ross contributed three hits for Mohawk Valley.
The Rapids scored in the eighth inning when Quentin Perilli led off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Perilli scored on a groundout by Pranav Sundar.
David McCann supplied two hits for Watertown.
