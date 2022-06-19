WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids’ losing skid grew to 11 games Sunday night with a pair of lopsided losses to the first-place Amsterdam Mohawks, including a five-inning finale in which the Rapids did not manage a hit, in a Perfect Game Collegiate League doubleheader at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids (2-12) fell to the Mohawks 12-7 in the first game and lost 12-0 in the nightcap, which was shortened to five innings due to the league mercy rule. Watertown dipped into last place in the East Division by a half game with the second-game loss.
Amsterdam starting pitcher Cole Cheatham pitched four innings of hitless ball in the second game with relief pitcher Von Baker throwing the final inning without permitting a hit.
The Mohawks (12-1) scored seven runs in an inning in each game, plating seven in the fifth inning of the second contest. Ian Perutz hit a grand slam off Rapids starter PJ Fadel to complete the scoring in the fifth. Jacob Hand went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Brett Coker hit a home run and knocked in two runs.
Amsterdam pitchers allowed three walks, including two to Watertown’s Brett Myers.
In the first game, Hunter Thomas slammed two home runs as Amsterdam shook off an early 2-0 deficit with 11 runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Thomas finished with six RBIs on a pair of hits.
Zach Gardiner also homered among his two hits as the Mohawks scored seven times in the fourth and four more in the fifth. Nick Giamarusti tripled and knocked in three runs. Gage Miller added a home run.
Ellis Schwartz supplied three hits for the Rapids, including a home run as Watertown’s first batter of the game. He drove in three runs. Tyree Bradley and Myers each hit a solo home run for Watertown, which scored five runs in its last at-bat in the seventh.
Losing pitcher Jonah Shearer allowed 11 runs, six earned, in five innings, striking out two. He allowed just one hit through three innings until Miller’s lead-off home run in the fourth.
