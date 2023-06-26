WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids were unable to weather the storm in the fourth inning of a shortened game Monday night.
The Utica Blue Sox struck for five runs in the fourth inning and held on to beat Watertown, 7-4, in a seven-inning Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League matchup at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The outing was abruptly ended due to unplayable field conditions amid steady rainfall throughout the final two innings. There was also a 30-minute delay in the middle of the fifth due to lightning, and a consistent wind intensified through the night.
The Rapids had their previous game called off Sunday due to rain and wet field conditions.
“The weather is tough obviously, we had a week with four straight days off, and now again we’re getting into this where we don’t know, but we have to just mentally prepare to come out and play whenever it is we can,” Watertown manager Mike Kogut said.
David McCann and Mike Norton each hit a solo home run for the Rapids, who lost their second straight game to fall to 6-12 overall and into a tie for last place in the PGCBL East Division.
Watertown will play at Utica (8-8) in another divisional tilt at 6:45 tonight.
The Blue Sox broke open a 2-2 tie with a fourth-inning offensive onslaught to seize command Monday night.
Pablo Santos struck first when he ripped a two-run single up the middle on the first pitch of the at-bat with the bases loaded to push Utica ahead, 4-2.
“We can’t let one error lead to the next, and we kind of need to put our bodies on the line more to save runs and get more momentum in the future,” McCann said.
Two batters later, Ben Partridge lifted a three-run home run over the left-field fence with two outs to extend the advantage to 7-2.
“The wind was blowing out hard to left, I think we got one that was a little wind-aided, and they happened to get a three-run shot with two outs,” Kogut said. “On a normal day, I think our leftfielder catches that ball and the inning is a lot different, but you’ve got to play the conditions you’re in.”
Both teams were sent to their respective dugouts in the middle of the fifth inning due to lightning in the distance witnessed by a game official.
Utica spent some of the delay playing hacky sack while some Watertown players tossed around a football. Others went to their respective locker rooms until being called back onto the field.
“Just mentally try to feel your swing and stay locked in, it’s not canceled until we hear it’s canceled,” McCann said.
The game was back on a half hour later and Watertown wasted no time attempting to rally upon the resumption of the fifth inning.
Nick Locurto delivered a two-out RBI-single, and Terence Moynihan also came around to score on a throwing error to cut the deficit to 7-4.
Watertown placed two runners on base in the seventh but couldn’t extend a comeback any further as rain persisted before the game was finally called after the inning.
“The guys battled, put some good at-bats out there, even into that last inning we had first and second with one out, we’re two hits away from really putting some pressure on them,” Kogut said. “So, we’ll turn around and go to Utica tomorrow and try to get them there.”
Jared Duquette surrendered six earned runs on eight hits in four innings pitched to take the loss for Watertown. Norton added a seventh-inning single to finish 2-for-3 and highlight the Rapids offense.
Partridge went 2-for-4, including the decisive fourth-inning blast, to lead the Blue Sox lineup.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.