GUILDERLAND — The Watertown Rapids did not have a good day in their only trip of the season to face fellow East Division foe the Albany Dutchmen.
The Rapids dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Dutchmen, 3-0 and 9-1 on Saturday in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League play at Dutchmen Field at Keenholts Park.
Brody Keneston went 2-for-3 in the nightcap, including hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning, to pace Albany (7-1), which sits in second place in the division.
Catcher Elvis Lopez doubled in a run and Ellis Schwartz singled twice to lead a six-hit effort by Watertown (2-5) in the second game.
Starter Adam Drewry allowed two runs in the first inning in taking the loss for the Rapids, who have lost their past four games.
Ario Marynczak (Siena College) spun a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking none as Albany won the first game.
Josh Ruiz took the loss for Watertown, allowing three runs — all in the fifth inning — on five hits while walking two and striking out one in five innings of work.
Nick Plue singled in a run for the first run of the game in the third inning for the Dutchmen and Cam Jordan and Caden Shapiro each followed with run-scoring sacrifice flyouts.
Eli Meredith doubled to pace the Rapids in the opening game.
Watertown will host Albany on July 20 in the only other meeting between the two teams in the regular season.
Watertown will play at the Glens Falls Dragons at 7 p.m. today before returning to host the Utica Blue Sox at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.