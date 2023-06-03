WATERTOWN — Led by a quartet of local players, the Watertown Rapids delivered a bounce-back win in their home opener Friday night.
Owen Parliament hit the go-ahead and decisive two-run single in the eighth inning and Ryan Peters pitched two scoreless innings in relief to finish off and record the win as the Rapids downed the Utica Blue Sox, 5-3, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before an announced crowd of 390 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Peters recorded the win to complete an all-local pitching line for Watertown, as Jonah Shearer started and worked five innings, with Derrike Goutremout tossing two innings to set the stage for Peters.
“It feels really good getting the win at home,” said Peters, a Watertown graduate who plays at SUNY Brockport. “It’s good for us to bounce back like this, it’s a good win for us.”
With the game tied at 3-3, Rapids second baseman Terence Moyniham hit an infield single and one out later, catcher Quinten Perilli drew a walk. Then with two outs, Parliament lined a two-run single down the first-base line to put Watertown ahead for good.
“I just wanted to compete and execute for my team,” said Parliament, a LaFargeville native who is now attending SUNY Oswego. “I had three hard at bats before that, so you always move on to the next one. So I just tried to make that one count and I was happy I could contribute.”
“A great at bat by Owen,” Watertown coach Mike Kogut said. “He worked the count, got himself an outside pitch, went with it right down the line in a tie game. Those two go-ahead runs were huge and gave us a little breathing room going into the ninth.”
Peters then struck out the side in the ninth inning, but worked out of trouble after Utica loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, as he fanned Wyatt Jensen on a called third strike.
“I felt OK, I had to take a few weeks off since college,” Peters said. “My stuff was a little rusty, but I got the rust off tonight and we managed to get through it and get the win, so it’s huge.”
Earlier, Shearer yielded two runs in the top of the first inning, with one of them unearned, but settled down, as he struck out four and allowed four hits while walking one.
“It felt really good, everything was working today,” Shearer, a Beaver River grad who also attends SUNY Oswego, said of his night. “It’s really good to come back out and throw that well.”
Goutremout allowed the tying run by Utica in the seventh as Taylor Kaufman singled and scored on Ben Partridge’s single to center field. Goutremout helped his cause by snagging a line drive, throwing to first base for the second out in the frame, and struck out two and walked one in two innings.
“We had local guys on the mound and everybody did a great job tonight,” Kogut said. “And that was the game plan we had kind of at the start of the week was to have those three (pitch) for us tonight. And I thought they pitched well, it’s a good team win.”
“I like that a lot,” said Goutremout, a Lyme grad who is coming off his freshman season with Utica College. “With Jonah growing up around here and Ryan is my cousin. So having him (Peters) out there is a great way to finish it. ... I love the guys we have here. It’s pretty nice, I think we have a good team here.”
Utica seized a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Easton Brenner singled and scored on an outfield error after Norris McClure singled. Will Shannon followed with an RBI flyout to center field.
Watertown answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning as leadoff man Jake Swerdloff was hit by the first pitch he saw and Perilli doubled to the wall in left-center field to advance Swerdloff, who then scored on a passed ball. After Jax Miller walked, Perilli then came home, taking off as Miller stole second base.
Watertown led 3-2 in the third inning as Moynihan singled and later scored on Miller’s two-out single to center field.
The victory came a night after the Rapids lost at Boonville, 9-1, in their season opener.
“Last night was a tough game, we faced a good arm, he went eight innings on us,” Kogut said. “The boys put good at bats together, they hit it hard and it was just at people a few times and it kind of got away from us later in the game.
“It’s great to bounce back and that’s what this league is all about, there’s going to be tough games night-in and night-out and you just want to bounce back after a tough one like we did today.”
Watertown will now travel to play at doubleheader at the Albany Dutchmen at 5 p.m. today before returning to host the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Fairgrounds.
“I love playing here, it’s a blessing to play here for my hometown,” added Peters, who like Parliament, has returned for his third season with the Rapids. “We have a great group of guys and we’re already getting along really well, so it’s good. We’re going to start to build an identity with a lot of local guys and we’re bringing in new guys who can contribute, which is really awesome.”
