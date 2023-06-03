WATERTOWN — Led by a quartet of local players, the Watertown Rapids delivered a bounce-back win in their home opener Friday night.

Owen Parliament hit the go-ahead and decisive two-run single in the eighth inning and Ryan Peters pitched two scoreless innings in relief to finish off and record the win as the Rapids downed the Utica Blue Sox, 5-3, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before an announced crowd of 390 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.