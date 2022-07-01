WATERTOWN — Wyatt Parliament pitched five strong innings to record the win, and Elvis Lopez and Ellis Schwartz each singled twice as the Watertown Rapids rolled to a 12-1 victory over the Boonville Baseball Club on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Rapids (7-17) have now won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Lopez drove in a pair of runs and Schwartz knocked in a run to pace a nine-hit attack by Watertown, which won the game in seven innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
The triumph comes a night after the Rapids routed Utica, 16-6, also at the Fairgrounds, to halt the Blue Sox’s winning streak at 14 games.
Watertown has also won three of its past four games, including an 11-9 home win against Boonville last Sunday.
This also marks the halfway mark of the Rapids’ 48-game regular season.
Parliament tossed four-hit ball, his first win in the summer season. He allowed one run, struck out seven and walked three as he improved to 1-0 in four starts.
The Rapids scored nine runs on four hits in the first inning to lead 9-0, keyed by a Hunter Ryan’s two-run single.
Lopez and Schwartz contributed an RBI single in the inning, and Owen Parliament drew a bases loaded walk to push across a run.
Watertown also scored two runs on a pair of passed balls and two runners scored when two different batters were hit by a pitch.
The Rapids added a run in the third and two more in the fifth, capped by another RBI single from Lopez to build a 12-1 lead.
Wyatt Parliament also worked out of a bases-loaded game in the top of the fifth.
Spencer Brown then retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings to finish off the win.
Tyler Yakimisky singled in a run in the top of the fourth inning for Boonville (6-13).
After playing at the Geneva Red Wings at 7:05 tonight, Watertown will host the Boonville Baseball Club at 5 p.m. Sunday, with fireworks to follow.
The Rapids will play at the Newark Pilots at 7:05 p.m. Monday and will host a doubleheader against the Elmira Pioneers at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
