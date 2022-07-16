NEWARK — After a rocky month of June that saw a 13-game losing skid, the Watertown Rapids are sizzling in July.
The Rapids had four players who produced multiple hits and benefited from a 14-hit attack to cruise to a 13-1 victory over Newark in Saturday’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Colburn Park.
The game was called after the sixth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Rapids’ season-high fourth straight victory moved the team to a 9-3 record in July and improved their overall mark to 15-20. Watertown entered Saturday only three games out of the East Division’s fourth and final playoff spot.
Newark, which committed three errors, fell to 12-22.
Clay Grady (4-for-4, including a triple and three RBIs), Anthony Manisero (2-for-3, four RBIs), Owen Parliament (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Hunter Ryan (2-for-4, RBI) led the barrage against three Newark pitchers.
Josh Ruiz was the beneficiary, pitching four-hit, one-run ball over six innings with three strikeouts.
The Rapids play at the Boonville Baseball Club on Sunday at the Robert Smith Sports Complex. Watertown defeated Boonville, 4-2, in a game played Friday.
