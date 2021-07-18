Times Staff Report
UTICA — Sunday’s Watertown Rapids’ game was postponed because of wet grounds at Utica’s Murnane Field at Donovan Stadium.
No makeup date was announced for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League contest, but Watertown (12-24) makes two more trips to Utica this season — Wednesday and July 28.
The Rapids game at the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs on Saturday night in Little Falls was suspended because of rain in the fourth inning, with Watertown leading 2-0.
Watertown makes another trip to Mohawk Valley on July 27.
Watertown plays its first home game in nine days at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Monday night, hosting Auburn at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.