WATERTOWN — In their season opener, Rob Conley, Elvis Lopez and their new Watertown Rapids teammates saved their best at bats for last on Thursday night.
Conley delivered a pinch-hit two-run double and Lopez followed with a three-run home run, all in the eighth inning, as the Rapids downed Boonville, 7-1, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before a crowd of 1,001 at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
“It felt good, opening day, the opening game, it was a good win for the home crowd,” Conley said. “We had a little bit of a fireworks show in the last inning there.”
After being limited to a single hit over the first seven innings, Watertown generated a six-run uprising in the bottom of the eighth.
“That was fun, it was a fun one,” Rapids first-year coach Mike Kogut said. “It was nice to be able to pull out the win.”
“It’s a great feeling, great feeling,” Lopez said. “It feels great to be out here and get a win with the team like this.”
The Rapids batted around and sent 12 batters to the plate in the eighth, scoring the six runs on five hits.
“We definitely made some adjustments the first time seeing live pitching for all of us in a couple weeks,” Lopez said.
Watertown loaded the bases as Jake Humes singled, Eli Meredith walked and Colin Hageman singled. Conley then belted the first pitch he faced over the center fielder’s head to double in two runs for a 3-1 Rapids lead.
“I just knew he was going to give me something to hit, probably soon so I had to jump on it quick,” said Conley, a Utica native who attends Mohawk Valley Community College. “It definitely felt really good. He threw me a fastball, middle out, so I decided to hit it where it was pitched.”
One out later, Lopez hit a shot down the left-field line and over the wall to provide Watertown with a 6-1 edge.
“I felt great, I chased the ball down and I had a tough pitch called on me up in the zone,” Lopez said. “So I just took a deep breath and told myself ‘just stay short and swing at strikes’ and I just tried to hit the ball hard somewhere.”
Shortstop Brett Myers followed with an RBI single to right field to give the Rapids a 7-1 lead. Myers, who hails from Lowville, singled twice was the only Rapids player with multiple hits on the night.
“It was a pitchers duel for a while, the arms kind of controlled it,” Kogut said. “But we kept putting guys on base, we had traffic going, we just weren’t getting the timely hit. And then in the bottom of the eighth, we were able to put up a crooked number and had some timely hits.”
Watertown’s Spencer Brown pitched four innings of relief to earn the win after starter Adam Drewry tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing only an unearned run.
“They did real well,” Lopez said of the Rapids’ pair of pitchers. “They executed well, they attacked the zone and they came back when they were behind in the count.”
Brown struck out three and yielded one hit and one walk, also inducing Donnie Stone to hit into double play to end a threat in the top of the sixth.
In the ninth, A.J. Pabst reached on a fielder’s choice with one out, but Brown struck out Tim McHugh swinging and a groundout to end the game.
“Both our guys pitched well, they really battled out there,” Kogut said.
Watertown took a 1-0 lead in the third as Chris Walker walked and later scored from second base on a sacrifice fly by Lopez, who hit the ball to deep left-center field. Walker, who had tagged up from second base, sped around third base and raced home to score the run.
Formerly known as the Adirondack Trail Blazers and now known as the Boonville Baseball Club, Boonville tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth. Lane Gay reached on an infield error and later scored when Giovanni Calamia reached on a fielder’s choice.
The Rapids are now 4-0 in season openers, including a 13-1 home win against Auburn last June 3.
“We’ve only been together a few days, but I can tell we’re going to be a good bunch,” Conley said. “There’s a lot of good guys on the team, everybody’s playing for everybody, so it’s definitely going to be a really good season.”
“I love them,” Lopez said of his new teammates. “It’s always interesting coming together with a new team, but I love it. I think I get along with everybody, but the chemistry we have going on so far is great and I’m looking forward to us building this chemistry even more.”
Lopez, who attends Bloomfield College in New Jersey, is in his fourth season of collegiate summer baseball and in his first in the PGCBL.
“It felt amazing,” Lopez said of his home run. “As soon as I saw it, I said ‘I got the two runs in,’ I didn’t care if it was a home run and if it went over, I just knew it was a double at first. But it just happened to go out and I’m happy to contribute to the team.”
The Rapids, who have eight local players on their roster, added another as catcher Max Makuch, who is a senior at Lowville, is now with the team.
After an off day, Watertown plays at Oneonta at 7 p.m. Saturday before returning to host Boonville at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairgrounds.
