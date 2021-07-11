AUBURN — Jordan Dissin and Tony Santa Maria each delivered key RBI singles in the top of the eighth inning to rally the Watertown Rapids to a 6-5 win over the Auburn Doubledays in the opener of a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball doubleheader Sunday at Falcon Park.
The Rapids (12-22) then forfeited the second game to the Doubledays (20-13), with no reason given.
Watertown jumped out to a 4-0 edge after the top of the first inning before Auburn eventually seized a 5-4 advantage after seven innings.
Dylan Broderick led the Rapids’ attack, going 3-for-4, while Dissin and Dixon Black each drove in a pair of runs. The Rapids also stole six bases to ignite the offense.
Peter Ostensen, the third of three pitchers, tossed the final three innings to earn the win.
Watertown is off Monday and then plays at Mohawk Valley on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
