COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
UTICA — Harris Williams drove in four runs as the Utica Blue Sox defeated the Watertown Rapids, 8-4, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game on Wednesday at Donovan Stadium.
Utica (20-14) also took advantage of six Watertown errors, including four in the four-run third inning. The Blue Sox are now tied for first place after the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs routed the Auburn Doubledays, 13-3, in Little Falls. Aaron Park struck out six in five innings to score the win for Utica.
The Rapids (13-25) scored two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, but couldn’t get any closer. Watertown hosts Mohawk Valley at 6:35 p.m. Friday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds after an off day today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.