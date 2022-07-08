Times Staff Report
UTICA — Starter Wyatt Parliament pitched five scoreless innings to back the Watertown Rapids to a 9-2 victory over the Utica Blue Sox on Friday night in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field.
Parliament allowed just three hits, struck out four and walked two to record the win.
Sean Crowley tossed four innings, allowing two runs on six hits, to complete the game.
Parliament, who is from LaFargeville and attends Rutgers University, improved to 2-0 for Watertown (10-19) in five starts.
Colin Hageman paced the Rapids at the plate, going 3-for-4 and Clay Grady singled twice and drove in a pair of runs.
Ellis Schwartz and Tyree Bradley each doubled for Watertown, which totaled 11 hits.
Carson Applegate doubled for Utica (20-8), and Will King and Edwin Tavarez each registered two hits.
Watertown has won back-to-back games for just the second time and is 6-4 over its past 10 games. Earlier, Watertown stopped Utica’s 14-game winning streak.
The triumph also marked Watertown’s second straight win against West Division leader Utica, including a 16-6 home victory on June 30.
The Rapids will host Newark at 6:30 tonight and again play Utica at 5 p.m. Sunday, with both games at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Watertown will then play four road games next week, including at the Boonville Baseball Club at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, while the Jefferson County Fair is held at the Fairgrounds.
