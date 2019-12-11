Former Watertown Rapids manager David Anderson has been hired as a development coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, the Rapids announced Wednesday.
Anderson, who led the Rapids during their first season in 2018, has yet to be assigned to one of the Dodgers’ minor league teams. This is his first job in professional ball.
“I’m most looking forward to being able to contribute to one of the best organizations in baseball,” Anderson said. “They have one of the most progressive and impressive systems for development and it wll be a privilege to learn from some of the best in that system.”
Anderson, a Syracuse native, led the Rapids to a 26-21 season in 2018. He moved on to manage the Fayetteville (N.C.) SwampDogs of the Coastal Plain League, another collegiate wood bat league, in 2019.
(0) comments
