Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Dewey Roden went 2-for-2 at the plate and knocked in four runs to pace the Utica Blue Sox to an 11-1 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League victory in seven innings in the opening game of a doubleheader over the Watertown Rapids on Sunday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Roden’s offense backed the pitching of starter Aidan Layton, who tossed four-hit ball with seven strikeouts and a walk over five innings.
The Blue Sox later completed a doubleheader sweep with a 6-4 win over the Rapids, who were previously swept at Mohawk Valley in a twin bill Saturday in Little Falls.
Watertown (5-8), now with a four-game losing skid, plays host to Mohawk Valley on Monday at the Fairgrounds, pending weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.