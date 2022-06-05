WATERTOWN — Tyree Bradley went 2-for-5 and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of starter Derrike Goutremout to lead the Watertown Rapids to a 7-4 victory over the Boonville Baseball Club in Sunday’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Bradley socked a three-run home run off Boonville starter Dan Tauken (0-1) in the first inning and then he added a two-run single in the second.
Goutremout, who recently completed his scholastic career at Lyme High School, twirled four-hit ball over six innings to get his first PGCBL win.
Goutremout threw 89 pitches, with 54 strikes. He allowed two runs (one earned) with a walk and four strikeouts before Chris Walker pitched the final three innings, whiffing four, to earn the save.
The Rapids (2-1) enjoyed a 6-0 lead after two innings before Boonville (0-2) made the final score closer late.
The Rapids play host to the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 10 Monday morning at the Fairgrounds.
