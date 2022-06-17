LITTLE FALLS — Pete Durocher hit a walkoff solo home run as the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs outslugged the Watertown Rapids, 15-14, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game Friday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Mohawk Valley (5-6) got a pair of five-run innings to stay in the game. Garrett Musey homered twice and drove in seven runs. Marshall Awtry added a home run and three RBIs for the DiamondDawgs.
Tyree Bradley smashed two grand slams and drove in eight runs and Colin Hageman doubled and drove in two runs for Watertown (2-9), which has lost eight straight games. The Rapids and DiamondDawgs combined for the most runs in a PGCBL game this season with 29.
Watertown returns home to host the defending league champion Saugerties Stallions at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The Rapids will host the Amsterdam Mohawks to close out the weekend with a 5 p.m. Sunday game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.