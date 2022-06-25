WATERTOWN — Evan Keegan went 2-for-5, including a triple, and drove in three runs, and Chris Baillargeon recorded two hits, including a double, and knocked home two runs to pace the Oneonta Outlaws to a 9-4 victory over the Watertown Rapids in Saturday’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Carter Dorighi added two hits and Dylan Broderick drove in two runs for the Outlaws (8-10-1), who broke open a 1-1 game with two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings and then adding four in the seventh.
Three Oneonta pitchers teamed to strike out 17 Rapids’ batters.
Watertown (4-16) was led by Tyree Bradley’s double and three RBIs and Rob Conley’s three hits.
Beaver River’s Jonah Shearer pitched the first six innings for the Rapids, scattering nine hits and allowing five runs (four earned) to go with two walks and four strikeouts. He was not charged with the loss.
The Rapids will host Boonville at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairgrounds before playing at Auburn at 7:05 p.m. Monday.
