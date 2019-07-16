LOCAL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
SAUGERTIES — A two-run eighth inning by the Western Division All-Stars tied up the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League All-Star game at 5-5, which after a scoreless ninth inning proved to be the final score.
Derek Kasperzyk and Kenny Sysyn represented the Watertown Rapids in the All-Star game and Vincent DeRubeis represented the Rapids in the home run derby which was won by Trae Harmon of the Elmira Pioneers.
Kasperzyk was 1-for-2 in the game with a double and an RBI that came on a walk in the eighth inning. Sysyn pitched an inning and didn’t let up a walk or a hit.
The Rapids (13-19) will continue their season with a 6:15 p.m. game today at Adirondack. They currently sit in third place in the West Division, trailing first-place Utica by 8 1/2 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.