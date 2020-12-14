WATERTOWN — When the Watertown Rapids return to playing baseball on summer nights at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, they’ll have a few of more initiatives to promote.
On Monday, they announced the creation of “The Rapids Support Team” with its first initiative being the “Watertown 9,” a Wall of Fame.
“The ownership and the management of the Rapids are teaming up with the fans and sponsors in the community to help commemorate that great legacy by selecting the top nine players of all time,” Rapids general manager Nick Czerow said. “The honorees will be recognized in a display at the fairgrounds for fans of all ages to view for years to come.”
Community members will be able to vote for their Wall of Fame selections in 2021.
