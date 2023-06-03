ALBANY — It was a rough evening for the Watertown Rapids in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League on Saturday.
The Rapids dropped a doubleheader to the Albany Dutchmen, losing the first game, 13-1, and then falling in the nightcap, 6-3, at Dutchmen Field at Keenholts Park.
After winning Friday’s home opener at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown against Utica, Watertown’s record now is 1-3.
The Rapids play host to the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgz at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairgrounds.
