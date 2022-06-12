GLENS FALLS — Sunday’s Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game between the Watertown Rapids and the Glens Falls Dragons was rained out at East Field.
No makeup date was announced and the teams are not scheduled to meet again during the rest of the regular season.
The Rapids (2-5) play host to the Utica Blue Sox at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
