LOCAL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
The Watertown Rapids’ game at the Adirondack Trail Blazers on Wednesday was postponed because of to rain as all games in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League were rained out.
The game has been moved to Friday as part of a doubleheader that will start at 5 p.m. in Boonville. The second game will start 30 minutes after completion of the first. It will be the last scheduled meeting between the two teams at the Dr. Robert Smith Sports Complex. The Rapids host the Trail Blazers on Saturday and on July 27 with both game times at 7:15 p.m.
Third-place Watertown (13-19) sits one game ahead of Adirondack (13-21) with Newark (13-22) and Elmira (12-21) each one-and-a-half games back of the Rapids.
