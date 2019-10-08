WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids have signed John Rizzo has their new field manager.
Rizzo, a native of Auburn, played four seasons at Keuka College, where he was named rookie of the year, first team All-Conference, and third team All-Region according to D3 Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association, playing under coach Rick Ferchen.
Most recently, Rizzo was an Assistant Coach for Cayuga Community College.
Rizzo will be the Rapids’ third field manager since the team joined the league in 2018.
David Anderson’s the team’s first manager, was replaced by Mike Wood, who managed the squad this past summer.
The Rapids, who made the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League playoffs in the team’s inaugural season, are looking to return to the playoffs after missing them this past summer. The PGCBL will return to a 13 team league with the return of Jamestown in 2020.
