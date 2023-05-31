The Watertown Rapids are hoping some changes will lead them to their first postseason appearance since 2018.
Watertown will start the 2023 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season at 6:45 tonight against the Boonville Lumberjacks. The Rapids will have their home opener at 6:30 Friday night against the Utica Blue Sox at the Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
One of the big changes was the naming of CareyLynn Schell-Parody as the team’s general manager. She replaces Nick Czerow, who went on to take the general manager position at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
Schell-Parody becomes one of the first female general managers in collegiate baseball.
“I’m stepping into one of the few GMs in our league. I’m a family of five girls and I was never told that we can’t reach our goals,” said Schell-Parody at the Rapids’ press conference in September 2022. “I’m going to break barriers because women can do it, and actually exceed.”
Schell-Parody is the daughter of team owner Michael Schell and has carried a love of baseball and softball since a young age. She sold T-shirts at age 12 when the Watertown Indians were the main attraction in the Class A New York-Penn League.
Schell-Parody has been the team’s merchandise manager since the Rapids’ first season in 2018.
“When I first came back to Watertown to be at the Rapids, it was just on summers I would come and stay,” she said. “Then I just couldn’t stop coming back. This is where I want to be.”
Another major change is the Rapids will have a new look on the field. Watertown will have royal blue jerseys with Watertown in white script lettering across the chest. The jersey numbers are also white and the Rapids’ “W” logo patch is positioned on the right arm. The collar is outlined in white and a white strip is featured at the end of each sleeve.
The Fairgrounds also has a brand-new scoreboard that was installed in mid-April. Toth’s Sports, a company from Victor, near Rochester, installed the scoreboards for the baseball and football fields.
Things won’t be completely different as manager Mike Kogut and the rest of his coaching staff of assistants Dan Myers and Riley Moonan will be back. Kogut raved about the synergy with the coaching staff and how helpful it will be to the club.
“It’s huge to have that kind of chemistry with the coaching staff,” Kogut said. “We each have our roles and I think it’s culminated into what we have right now.”
There will be a number of local players with Frontier League ties returning to the roster with Ryan Peters (Watertown), Brett Myers (Lowville), Owen Parliament (LaFargeville), Jonah Shearer, Derrike Goutremout and Mike Flyzik (Lyme) returning to the roster. Kogut followed the progress of these players throughout the season and many of this season’s players did well with their respective college teams.
“Owen (Parliament) had a really good season and Derrike and Jonah pitched a lot in their freshman seasons,” Kogut said.
There is also a number of non-Frontier League players returning to the team, including Aidan Maxwell, Malachi Flaherty, Colin Hageman and Mike Norton. Kogut also praised the development of these players during the 2023 college season.
“We’ve been keeping track of those players and following up with their college coaches,” Kogut said.
This mix of old and new is hoping to lead the Rapids back to the PGCBL playoffs. Watertown overcame a 13-game losing skid to finish 21-24 and stay in the playoff mix until the end. The Rapids won 15 of their final 22 games and hope to carry that momentum into this season.
The PGCBL regular season runs from early June to the end of July, with playoffs starting in August.
