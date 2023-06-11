WATERT0WN — The Watertown Rapids defense experienced a lost weekend in a pair of defeats.
Zach Eldred recorded four hits, including a three-run home run, drove in six runs as the Amsterdam Mohawk stayed unbeaten with a 16-7 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League victory over the Rapids on Sunday night at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Gage Miller belted a two-run shot for the East Divisionleading Mohawks (8-0), who have scored eight runs or more in six of their first eight games this season.
“We work on this stuff (hitting) in practice every day,” longtime Amsterdam manager Keith Griffin said. “BP is not just batting practice, it’s baseball practice and we’ll hit extra afterwards.”
Gaetan Grandelli smacked a grand slam and Jax Miller continued his hot start with three hits for the Rapids (3-7), who have lost three straight games. Watertown’s defensive woes continued as it made another four errors Sunday. The Rapids made three errors in Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Utica Blue Sox. Watertown has made 20 errors in 10 games so far this season.
“Our defense is struggling right now and it’s obvious out there that we need to work on that,” Rapids manager Mike Kogut said.
Mohawks starter Evan Siary of Division I Mississippi State collected the pitching victory after giving up one run on three hits for his second win of the season.
Amsterdam took advantage of three first-inning errors to build a 4-0 lead after Eldred and Utah product Dakota Duffalo drove in runs with singles.
The Mohawks then pushed five runs across in the second after Miller and Eldred homered on pitches that went over the right-field wall. “I hit an 0-2 fastball that was left over the middle of the plate after I had two really bad swings on some off-speed pitches,” Eldred said.
Rapids starter Jared Duquette was saddled with the loss, but Kogut said he liked what he saw from the St. Michael’s College product.
Watertown’s bullpen did well to keep Amsterdam off the board in the middle innings and prevent the game from being ended early like the 14-2 Mohawks’ six-inning win last week in Amsterdam.
“We’re really happy with our pitching staff so far this season,” Kogut said.
The Rapids fought their way back into the game with seven runs spread across the fifth, sixth and seventh frames. Grandelli, a product of West Chester University, belted a grand slam and cut the Mohawks’ lead to 12-7. Kogut has raved about Grandelli’s and Miller’s hitting approach.
“Jax (Miller) has a phenomenal approach at the plate and a great IQ,” Kogut said. “Grandelli gets good contact and he ran into one to get a gland slam.”
Amsterdam quickly responded with two runs in the eighth and ninth innings to stretch its lead. Griffin said he admits that his team could have done a better job in the middle innings.
“We kind of lost of focus and got a little sloppy out there,” he said.
Watertown will have three straight road games, including two at Utica, before returning home to face Amsterdam once again at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Rapids will get a couple more players to fill out their roster some time this week, but Kogut said they have to tighten their game up quickly.
“We’re a fifth of the way through the season already, so we definitely want to turn it around now,” Kogut said.
