GENEVA — The Geneva Red Wings swept the Watertown Rapids, 5-4 and 4-0, in a season-ending Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader for the Rapids on Wednesday night at McDonough Park.
Watertown finishes the season at 16-30 and with six consecutive losses.
The Rapids (16-30) end the campaign in last place in the West Division, finishing percentage points behind the fifth-place Newark Pilots (17-30).
Geneva (26-20), which finished in the West Division, got a walk off win in the first game with Seth Hojnacki’s two-run double.
Brennan Chisholm added a triple and Harrison Treble hurled a complete game four-hitter to pick up the victory for the Red Wings.
George Rosales smacked a two-run double to give the Rapids the lead in the fifth inning. Michael Rounds collected a pair of hits while Vinny DeRubeis took the loss.
In the second game, Donovan Moffat went five innings and gave up only three hits while striking out eight to record the victory for Geneva.
Tim Blaisdell allowed only one hit in two innings of relief to notch the save while Dylan Chiaro and Daniel Sperling each provided an RBI single for the Red Wings.
Geneva will host the Elmira Pioneers in a one-game first-round playoff game while the Utica Blue Sox will host the Adirondack Trail Blazers in the other West Division opening-round playoff game.
The PGCBL playoffs begin tonight with the Amsterdam Mohawks, the East Division winner, as the top overall seed.
Last year in their first season in the league, the Rapids made the playoffs and defeated Mohawk Valley in a one-game playoff before losing to Amsterdam in two games in a semifinal series.
