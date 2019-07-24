ONEONTA — Greg Tobin pitched six solid innings allowing only three runs on five hits but the Rapids were unable to get him his first win of the season, Oneonta piled on three more runs after Tobin departed and defeated Watertown 6-3 in an interdivisional Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game.
The loss, combined with a 13-inning walk off win by Elmira, currently drops the Rapids out of the playoffs in the West Division by one-half half game with eight games to play for Watertown.
The Rapids (15-23) struck first when Brandon Taylor doubled home Michael Rounds in the top of the fifth inning, but the Outlaws quickly responded with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth.
Watertown tried to rally as they produced two runs of their own in the very next inning. Drake Smith singled home Derek Kasperzyk than a few batters later stole home.
The Rapids scoring ended their though, they managed three more hits to bring their game total to six but none of which drove in a run after the sixth inning. Michael Rounds continued his solid offensive season by going 2-for-4, as his season batting average is now up to .310.
Both Taylor and Smith drove in a run and recorded a hit.
Anthony Van Fossen started for Oneonta (14-25) and went six innings allowing three runs on three hits to record the win. Cole Fancher worked the seventh followed by Devin Smith who recorded a six-out save.
Elmira rallied to edge past Geneva, 4-3, for a road win.
After a day off today, the Rapids will host the Newark Pilots at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
After a showdown at Elmira at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Watertown returns home to play the Adirondack Trail Blazers at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The Rapids wrap up the weekend with a doubleheader at the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
