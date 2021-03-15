PGCBL announces 48-game slate to start June 3

The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League announced Monday that it will play a 48-game schedule starting on June 3.
The Watertown Rapids will start their season at home against the Utica Blue Sox 6 p.m. June 3 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Watertown will be part of the five-team Central Division along with Utica, Adirondack Trail Blazers, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs and the expansion Auburn Doubledays. The season will run until July 29, when Watertown hosts Adirondack in the regular-season finale.
The league has swelled to 16 teams with three divisions after the addition of Auburn, Jamestown Tarp Skunks, Niagara Power and Batavia MuckDogs. Both Auburn and Batavia come to the PGCBL after the folding of the New York-Penn League.
The 2020 PGCBL season was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
