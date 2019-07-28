LITTLE FALLS — Time is growing short for the Watertown Rapids’ playoff aspirations in the West Division of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Playoff-bound Mohawk Valley swept Watertown, 9-6 and 12-7, in a doubleheader Sunday night at Veterans Memorial Park, essentially crushing the playoff hopes for the Rapids (16-27).
With three games left in its regular season, Watertown trails fourth-place Elmira (18-25) in the division by two games. The division’s top four teams make the playoffs. Elmira also holds the first tie-breaker over Watertown, winning the season series.
The Rapids are off Monday, and play host to Utica in the regular-season home finale Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds before closing the regular campaign with a doubleheader at Geneva on Wednesday.
In the opener, Nick Cimillo’s two-run home run was the big blow in a six-run second inning for the DiamondDawgs (28-16).
Jacob Josey’s three hits, including a double, also backed starter Roy Robles to victory. He pitched three-hit ball over six shutout innings with nine strikeouts. The Rapids made a game out of it with six runs in the seventh and final inning before the uprising was quelled.
Vinny DeRubeis led the Rapids’ offense with two doubles and two RBIs, Jonathan Catapano knocked home two runs and Tony Socci socked two hits, including a double.
Michael Rounds pitched two innings and took the loss.
Catapano homered in the second game for the Rapids, who took a quick, 4-0 first-inning lead, but promptly gave up five runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Josey added two hits for the DiamondDawgs, the East’s second-place team, in the nightcap.
