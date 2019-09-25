The Watertown Rapids’ manager is moving on after one season on the job.
Mike Wood, a former player for Jefferson Community College, took the Rapids’ job in October, 2018, and led the Rapids during the 2019 season. He is taking a job as assistant coach for Northwest Florida State College, an NJCAA Division I program, the Rapids announced.
The Rapids also announced that they have hired a new manager and will unveil the team’s new leader “shortly.”
The Rapids will feature a new manager for the second straight season. David Anderson, who led the Rapids in 2018, moved on to work as pitching coach at Emory University.
“It’s awesome to watch these guys advance their careers,” Rapids General Manager Brandon Noble said in a statement. “You spend a lot of time with all of the coaches from recruiting throughout the off-season and planning, to each day during the summer, so our organization enjoys seeing the success of each coach after they leave Watertown.”
The Rapids started quickly in Wood’s debut, going 7-3 in their first 10 games and moving to the top of the West Division in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. But player departures and injuries took their toll and the Rapids struggled throughout July. The Rapids finished with six straight losses and a 16-30 mark, which placed them last in the division.
Wood managed the West All-Stars in the PGCBL All-Star Game in July in Saugerties.
Northwest Florida State won the NJCAA Division I World Series in 2015.
“I am excited about the opportunity because of their storied success on the baseball field and the chance to compete in the nationally recognized panhandle conference,” Wood said.
The Rapids will begin their third year as a franchise next spring.
