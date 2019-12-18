Rapids sign ex-OFA pitching standout Baldwin
Ogdensburg Free Academy graduate Ethan Baldwin will play for the Watertown Rapids this season.CHRISTOPHER LENNEY/WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids announced Wednesday the addition of Ogdensburg Free Academy graduate Ethan Baldwin to its roster for the 2020 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season.

Baldwin, the Times All-North Most Valuable Player for the Northern Athletic Conference last spring, will be the first St. Lawrence County native to play for the Rapids.

Baldwin, entering his first season as a pitcher with St. Lawrence University, struck out 126 batters for OFA last season and posted a 0.68 earned-run average. He hurled three perfect games and four no-hitters for his seven victories his senior year.

Baldwin is the eighth player signed by the Rapids this season.

