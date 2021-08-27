MORRISTOWN — Shea Langstaff and Matt Kinney brought impressive lunkers to the weigh-in of the Northern New York Junior Bassmasters Tournament which was staged out of Morristown on Sunday. The tournament was staged in memory of Chuck Roach.
Langstaff caught the biggest bass of the day with a 4.87-pound smallmouth which was the Junior Club Lunker and Matt Kinney led the High School Club with a 4.34-pound smallmouth.
Allison Bell led the Junior Club for the second straight tournament with a 13.58-pound bag and Ty Jacobs led the High School Club with a 14.46-pound bag.
JUNIOR CLUB
First place- Allison Bell 13.58, Second place- Lawson Robla 12.33, Third place- Gavin Richards 9.64, Fourth place- Owen Ames 9.45.
Lunker and Sportsmanship donated by Hosmer’s Marina and Bait Shop went to:
Lunker Award- Shea Langstaff 4.87 and Sportsmanship Award - Kaleb Kiah
HIGH SCHOOL CLUB
First place- Ty Jacobs 14.46, Second place- Connor Bell 11.93, Third place- Matt Kinney 10.04.
The Lunker award went to Matt Kinney 4.34 and the Sportsmanship Award went to Cole Woods.
