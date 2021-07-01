Dick Wilson shot one of the top rounds of the season birdieing holes 13,14 and 17 on his way to a one-under 34 in Friday’s week eight action from the Ben Cordwell Senior Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park.
In a day of low scoring in excellent conditions Chuck Ladouceur fashioned an even par 35 and John Perretta took Low Net honors with a 31 followed by Don Ramie at 32.
Flight A
Low Gross: Dick Wilson 34, Chuck Ladouceur 35, Pete Shea 42
Low Net: Dave Shea 33, Ken Johnson 33, Ron Rickett 34
Flight B
Low Gross: Bob Martin 43, Gary LaLonde 43, Ken Kendall 46
Low Net: Don Ramie 32, Jim Halpin 32, Joe Donaleski 32
Flight C
Low Gross: Dick Hawes 52, Walt Wheater 47, Dick LaVigne 50
Low Net: John Perretta 31, Bob Ott 33, Frank Perretta 35
Longest Putt: Ghost 1”(Reg), Tom Woods 13’9” (Sr)
Closest to Pin: Dick Wilson 15’1” (Sr), Tim Vernsey 8’8” (Reg
50-50: Lee Young
Birdies: Chuck Ladouceur 11, Ken Johnson 14, Dick Wilson 13,14,17.
LADOUCEUR, LEARY LEAD WEEK 7
Chuck Ladouceur returned to the top of the Low Gross leaderboard in Friday’s week seven action from the Ben Cordwell Senior Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park.
Ladouceur strung nine pars to author a round of 35.
Overall Low Net honors were shared by Bill Leary in the A Flight and Walt Wheater in the C Flight at 32.
Flight A
Low Gross: Chuck Ladouceur 35, Bob Simpson 38, Dave Shea 42
Low Net: Bill Leary 32, Jim Rogers 33, Ron Rickett 34
Flight B
Low Gross: Joe Ott 40, Bob Martin 44, Gary Lalonde 44
Low Net: Don Ramie 33, Joe Donaleski 33, Ken Kendall 34
Flight C
Low Gross: Walt Wheater 42, Jr Mack 47, Butch Harvey 49
Low Net: Dick LaVigne 32, Ron Bettinger 33, Duncan Cameron 33.
Birdies: Joe Ott 6, Bob Simpson 5, Dick LaVigne 3 Walt Wheater 1, Ron Rickett 9
Most Accurate Drive: Don Ramie, Joe Tracy (Sr)
Closest to Pin: Bob Martin 11’8” (Sr), Ken Johnson 7’11” (Reg)
