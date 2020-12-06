Alexis Barber, a 16-year-old in her first year of hunting, recently capitalized on some unseasonably warm weather to land her first deer.
Barber, who is from Pulaski, took the 11-point buck on Nov. 10 while hunting in the woods behind her grandmother’s house on Centerville Road in Pulaski. Barber was hunting in shorts and a T-shirt in 78-degree weather.
Barber turned 16 in September and took an online hunters safety course from the Department of Environmental Conservation in the summer so that she could hunt.
