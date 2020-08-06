Annual Elks golf tourney raises funds for youth activities

DENMARK — The annual Elks Four-Man Captain and Crew Golf Tournament was held July 18 at Carlowden Country Club.
“This tournament has been a summer tradition for the Carthage Elks going back at least 27 years,” said Brian Scott, Golf Committee Chairman. “Thank you to all of our sponsors, golfers and volunteers who allow us to raise these funds to benefit youth activities in the Carthage area.”
Approximately $6,500 was raised to benefit youth programs at the Carthage branch of the Greater Watertown YMCA. Tournament sponsors were Kinney Drugs and Barrett Paving. Hole in one sponsors were Caskinette Ford and Carthage Elks Lodge.
The team of Todd Larock, Clayton Blake, Paul Cesario and Sam Millich, with a score of 56 won the A Flight followed by the teams captained by Steve Miller, carding a 59, and Matt Hayden with 61.
With a score of 58, Greg Millard’s team which included Chang Baik and Mike Benson won the B Flight. Jack Trowbridge’s team, scoring 59, placed second and Jim Rounds’ team with a 61 in third.
In the C Flight Bill Laribee’a team won with a 59, followed by Jeff Ames’ team and Josh Hickey’s team after matching cards both with 64 final scores.
Nick Grzymala’s team won the D Flight carding 67, with Jeremy Tuttle’s team, 67, second and Robert Sligar’ team, 71.
