Annual fish stocking program continues

ALTMAR – Thousands of salmon fingerlings were delivered to the Oswego Marina from the NYSDEC’s Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Altmar this week. The fingerlings will be reared in net pens over the next several weeks before being released into Lake Ontario as part of the annual fishing stocking program. Several angling enthusiasts came out to observe and help with the delivery. Pictured from left are: Captain Andy Grisenthwaite of Broad Horizons Guide and Charter Service; Tom Allen, A-Tom-Mik Manufacturing; and angler Rod Fortune.

