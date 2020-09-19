GREENWOOD, Neb. — Jimmy Owens passed Watertown native Tim McCreadie with three laps to go to win the 30-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race Friday night at I-80 Speedway.
McCreadie passed Brandon Overton on a lap 9-restart and led most of the way before the series points leader got his 75th career win on the circuit. Overton, Devin Moran and Darrell Lanigan rounded out the top five.
Owens led McCreadie by 625 points going into the three-race weekend in Nebraska. McCreadie was slated to start on the outside of row two in the 80-lap main event scheduled for Saturday nights.
