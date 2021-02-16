The state Department of Environmental Conservation is urging caution among backcountry downhill skiers, snowboarders and snowshoers traversing slopes in the Adirondacks High Peaks region.
The majority of the High Peaks region’s current 6 feet of snow, according to the DEC, accumulated over the last two weeks. Leeward slopes and gullies feature deeper snow, and older base layers of snow may be reactive to the added pressure of recent snowfall, creating conditions conducive to avalanches.
“DEC is cautioning anyone headed to the Adirondack High Peaks region and planning to ski, snowboard or traverse backcountry slides and other avalanche-prone terrain to be extremely careful and prepare for avalanche conditions,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said Tuesday.
Though steep, open terrain is largely characteristic of the High Peaks region, avalanche-prone terrain is found throughout the Adirondacks.
Recreationists should stay on trails and away from steep slopes on summits; know the terrain, weather and snow conditions; dig snow pits to conduct stability tests; practice safe route finding and safe travel techniques; not ski, snowboard or climb with someone above or below you; not ski and ride near trees, in the center of slides or other open areas; always carry a shovel, probes and transceiver with fresh batteries; ensure all members of the group know avalanche rescue techniques; not travel alone; and always inform someone about where you are going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.